FoodPanda riders nationwide to get Socso protection benefit

Food delivery riders at work in Ipoh as the second phase of the movement control order (MCO) April 3, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 ― A total of 2,544 Foodpanda riders nationwide will now get protection under the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS), with contribution from Foodpanda Malaysia.

The company’s managing director, Sayantan Das said the contribution amounting to RM199,958.40 has been handed over to Social Security Organisation (Socso) in appreciation of Foodpanda riders as well as a commitment for their welfare by giving them social security protection in the event of an accident while at work.

“The health and safety of our riders are our priority. Early last year, we launched an insurance policy not only to protect riders on duty but for 24 hours a day,” he said in a statement last night.

In the same statement, Socso chief executive Datuk Sri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the cooperation with the leading online food delivery platform company is a progressive approach to expand the social security network among self-employed food delivery riders. ― Bernama