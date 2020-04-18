BSN implements BPN cash payment until Dec 31, 2020

People queue in front of a Bank Simpanan Nasional branch in Kuala Lumpur April 6, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) has implemented cash payment to recipients of the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) who do not have bank accounts or credit failures beginning April 17 to December 31, 2020.

According to BSN, recipients of BPN under this category can go to BSN’s branches which are open throughout the movement control order (MCO) period.

However, recipients are advised to make a review first via the Inland Revenue Board’s (IRB) website or Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) and the Ministry of Finance Malaysia before going to any BSN branches.

BSN is also actively monitoring and doing its best to ensure the BPN payment process is running smoothly.

“To ensure the BPN payment process run smoothly, BSN has extended banking hours on Saturday and Sunday (April 18 and 19, 2020) at selected BSN branches nationwide,” said the bank.

It added that the bank also prioritised security measures at its branches including emphasising social distancing, wearing of masks for customers and monitoring body temperature before entering the branch. — Bernama