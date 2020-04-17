Penang Opposition leader suggests water bill discounts, aid for groups left out of state and federal relief packages

Datuk Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor said everyone has to be at home at all times and must frequently wash their hands as some of the measures introduced to stop the spread of Covid-19 during the MCO. — AFP pic

GEORGE TOWN, April 17 — Penang Opposition leader Datuk Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor has proposed that the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) consider discounted rates for its consumers due to the likely increase in water usage during the movement control order (MCO).

The Sungai Dua assemblyman said everyone has to be at home at all times and must frequently wash their hands as some of the measures introduced to stop the spread of Covid-19 during the MCO.

“Surely their water bills would increase too, so PBAPP could consider coming up with a discount, maybe reducing the surcharge, to relieve the burden of the people, especially those who have lost their income during this time,” he said during his speech at the state legislative assembly today.

He said Tenaga Nasional has already announced discounted rates for consumers over a six-month period from April to September so PBAPP should consider coming up with similar discounts.

Muhamad Yusoff commended the state and federal governments for their many measures to assist groups impacted by the MCO and Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this is a time to set aside political differences and for all elected representatives, regardless of political affiliation, to work together to help those affected during this period so that no one is left behind.

Muhamad Yusoff proposed that the state government look into helping certain groups that were left out of the Penang Aid Package.

“While there were one-off payments for the tourism industry such as tour guides and e-hailing drivers, there are those in other industries who were left out such as lorry drivers and cleaners,” he said.

He said lorry drivers are not transporting products from factories as many are closed during the MCO.

He said cleaners who are contracted to places like schools are similarly affected.

“We need to also help those in the agriculture industry as farmers and even fishermen are impacted during this MCO,” he said.

Muhamad Yusoff added that fishermen are unable to go out to sea as often and this has greatly reduced their income while farmers too had to operate within limited hours.

“This is further compounded by the water shortage issue as water will not be released for irrigation until May 1 so paddy farmers are affected,” he said.

He also said paddy farmers have already bought the necessary equipment and supplies to start the paddy season this month but without irrigation water supply, they could not start.

“Now, they have spent their savings to start the planting season but could not start and they are left without money to support their families,” he said.