Johor Health Dept: No Covid-19 positive person at Bukit Gambir bank

JOHOR BARU, April 17 — The Johor State Health Department (JKNJ) today refuted a viral chain message on WhatsApp that a Covid-19 positive customer from Bukit Gambir near Muar had purportedly gone to a bank in the area recently.

Johor State Health director Dr Aman Rabu said the rumour is not true and the people are told not to disseminate unverified news as it could cause undue fear and confusion among the people.

“JKNJ denied the viral chain message. The people are advised to reduce their movements to public places when the movement control order (MCO) is in force,” he said in a statement uploaded on JKNJ Facebook page today.

Dr Aman said apart from that, the people should practise wearing face masks and using hand sanitiser in public places.

Earlier, a viral chain message via WhatsApp claimed a Covid-19 positive person visited the automated teller machine (ATM) of a bank in Bukit Gambir between April 10 and 13. — Bernama