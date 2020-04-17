Health D-G: Ministry, NSC to discuss exit strategy for resumption of sports activities

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the NSC would decide if sports activities could resume or not and that the ministry would give its indication as well as advice regarding the matter. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, April 17 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) and National Security Council (NSC) will discuss a movement control order (MCO) exit strategy to ensure that sports activities can resume in the country.

“We need to wait for NSC’s decision. We will discuss the issue. But there will be advice or indication from MOH. We will discuss the exit strategy regarding the matter,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 here today.

He said this in reply to question regarding the ministry’s recommendation in setting a fixed time frame before allowing sports activities in the country to resume as normal.

Dr Noor Hisham reiterated that among the guidelines that needed to be complied with currently were to avoid mass gatherings and to practise social distancing in a bid to break the chain of Covid-19 transmissions. — Bernama