Agong inspects implementation of MCO Phase 3 with night drive in the city (VIDEO)

Istana Negara said that Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is satisfied with the cooperation given by the public in complying with the order. — Screen capture via Facebook/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah went to the ground himself last night to observe the traffic situation in the federal capital with the implementation of the third phase of the movement control order (MCO).

Istana Negara, through its Instagram, said that Al-Sultan Abdullah is satisfied with the cooperation given by the public in complying with the order.

Also uploaded in the Instagram is an 18-seconds video showing His Majesty giving a “thumbs up” sign to show his satisfaction with the public compliance to MCO.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also expressed support for the efforts made by the government through the third phase of MCO and hoped that the people will continue to give priority to their personal hygiene and remain at home to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also prayed that this Covid-19 pandemic could be addressed successfully and soon.

Prior to this, which was on the third day of the first phase of MCO, His Majesty took the wheels himself to observe the situation in the federal capital and at several road blocks mounted by the police. — Bernama