A new NGO emerges, said to be front for Azmin’s faction to gain support from youth

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s political secretary Hilman Idham (right) and former Penang exco Dr Afif Bahardin are both featured in an image posted on Pemuda Negara’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — A new NGO calling itself Pemuda Negara has emerged in the midst of post-Pakatan Harapan (PH) Malaysia and is set to be another political medium for former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

It is led by Azmin’s right-hand men, his political secretary Hilman Idham and former Penang exco Dr Afif Bahardin, and both of them feature in an image posted on the group’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Dr Afif, in his Instagram story post, said that Pemuda Negara will be a platform for multi-ethnic youth to voice out under Malaysia’s democracy.

“PEMUDA NEGARA is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that will be a platform to elevate voices from all ethnicities, especially for the youth, based on democratic principles, justice and shared prosperity,” he wrote.

Checks on their Facebook page saw that it was originally named Perikatan Nasional and, since February, has mostly been used to share news and postings about the current coalition.

Checks on their Facebook page saw that it was originally named Perikatan Nasional and, since February, has mostly been used to share news and postings about the current coalition.

Their Twitter account, which was recently launched, is currently following four people, including Dr Afif, Hilman and former Federal Territories PKR Youth chief Naim Brundage who openly supported Azmin since February.

A source in the know confirmed that Pemuda Nasional is a platform by Hilman and Dr Afif to gain the support of youth leaders, especially from Selangor and that are still in PKR.

However, the source said the allegation that it was going to be a part of Azmin’s new party is still unfounded.

“They’re just an NGO now as most of their supporters are still in PKR. This will enable them to get support from beyond the party line,” said the source, who refused to be named, to Malay Mail.

Azmin and former PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin were sacked from the party on February 24, for their “betrayal” against party principles and for causing instability and downfall to the former PH-led government.

Himan, Gombak Setia Assemblyman and at that time PKR deputy youth chief, was expelled from the party on March 1, while Dr Afif was asked to step down from his Penang exco position.

Malay Mail has reached out to Hilman and Dr Afif for comment.