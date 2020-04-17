1.1 million people benefit from Social Welfare Dept’s food aid

Social Welfare Department staff distribute meal packs for Plaza City One residents in Kuala Lumpur, April 15, 2020 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — About 1.1 million people nationwide have benefited from the distribution of food aid baskets by the Social Welfare Department (SWD) throughout the movement control order (MCO).

The department in a statement today said the food baskets were distributed to 279,223 households affected by the MCO.

It said the assistance was provided across all districts and states including areas that were claimed to have been marginalised, such as Manjung, Kapit, Machang, Simpang Renggam, Port Dickson, Seremban and Tampin.

“The SWD has a record of all the recipients of the aid, and will continue to monitor the list based on complaints and referrals made, and is responsible for reporting the entire list of recipients including their addresses to the central agency.

“All parties including MPs are welcome to submit their complaints and referrals if anyone in need has been identified, especially those who have lost their daily income during the MCO period and have not received any assistance so far,” said the department, which comes under the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development.

Any related complaints can be directed to the SWD’s operations room at 03-83231996. — Bernama