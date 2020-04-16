Minister: 220 investigation papers opened on Covid-19 fake news to date

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has opened a total of 220 investigation papers on the issue of Covid-19 fake news.

He said the government is taking the matter seriously as there is no sign that the issue of fake news is dying down.

“Out of that amount, 152 cases are still under investigation while 24 cases have been charged in the court, with 13 having pleaded guilty,” he told a press conference this afternoon.

Ismail Sabri also said that stern action will be taken by the authorities on those who spread fake news that phase 3 of the movement control order (MCO) has not been gazetted.

“It has been claimed that since the third phase of the MCO is not gazetted, the authorities can’t take action. This is false news as the government has already gazetted the MCO for the third phase,” he said.