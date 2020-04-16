Minister: 135 calls on domestic violence received by Talian Kasih during MCO so far

Ismail Sabri urged the public to notify the authorities if they witness or hear anything suspicious. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today revealed that the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development has received 135 calls on domestic violence via Talian Kasih throughout the movement control order (MCO).

He urged the public, who are aware of such incidents, to come forward and lodge reports as he said there are still some victims who did not dare file complaints.

“Maybe their phones were taken, and they might not have the option to file a complaint.

“So, I urge the public, especially neighbours, who witness or hear something suspicious, to come forward and assist the authorities,” he told a press conference this afternoon.

Ismail Sabri said that complaints can be lodged via Talian Kasih at 15999 or with the police via WhatsApp at 019-2615999.

“The police can receive complaints via WhatsApp, and they will act immediately to investigate and take action,” he said.

“I pray that households will be at peace even though the MCO has already been enforced for a month,” he added.



