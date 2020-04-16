Maintain social distancing at all times, Ismail Sabri tells LRT commuters

Passengers observe social distancing on board an LRT train March 24, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, April 16 — The onus is on every individual to maintain their self-discipline and practise social distancing in places such as LRT stations, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said it was up to one to be responsible in safeguarding one’s own health.

“One must always be aware to ensure that the appropriate social distancing is maintained in any situation,” Ismail said during his daily press conference.

However, the minister added he will discuss the matter with the police to see if it is possible to place more officers or other agencies’ personnel at LRT and MRT stations, to ensure social distancing guidelines are adhered to.

Ismail was responding to a media query that many on social media have expressed their worry that LRT stations did not have sufficient social distancing regulations, and whether more police officers would be deployed to enforce the rule.

As of yesterday, there were 5,072 Covid-19 cases in the country, with 2,647recoveries and 83 deaths. Worldwide, the infection rate stands at 2,084,733, with 515,450 recoveries and 134,685 deaths.