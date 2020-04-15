Minister explains KL passenger flights to Sabah, Sarawak resumed for those who cleared Covid-19 quarantine

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong earlier said Malaysia Airlines would this week resume flights to Sabah and Sarawak at a frequency of once a week. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Domestic flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah and Sarawak were resumed to allow for those who tested negative for Covid-19 after a 14-day quarantine or those flying in from abroad to be able to return to their home state, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob explained today.

Asked who would be allowed to sit on such flights, Ismail Sabri acknowledged that many have been asking and questioning about the Transport Ministry’s (MOT) approval for domestic flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah and Sarawak.

“I wish to inform that those who were quarantined earlier on...they can come out from quarantine centres. Some of them are from Sabah and Sarawak, so if we want to resume flights on May 1 to Sarawak, they still have to stay here.

“So that’s why we asked MAS, MOT also discussed with us, the view is that there needs to be flights home so they don’t have to continue to be quarantined, because after the end of 14 days, they can go home,” he said in a press conference that was broadcast “live”.

“Secondly, we wish to say that those who transit from overseas, there must be connecting flights direct to Sabah or Sarawak and quarantine in the respective states, this is to solve the issue for transiting passengers,” he said, adding that they would otherwise have to spend two weeks in Peninsular Malaysia before passenger flights reopen on May 1.

“So since we already said that we allow them to come here, if they have one or two days before their flights to Sabah, we prepare a centre for them to stay in KLIA, but it is a centre for them to stay temporarily before they can fly back to Sabah, Sarawak,” he said.

“We thank MOT for preparing flights to Sabah, Sarawak. Although it is once a week, there are also proposals for it to be twice a week and based on need. If needed, twice a week, (if) many are stranded and want to return to Sabah and Sarawak, we ask for MOT to allow Malaysia Airlines to bring them back to Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

On April 13, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said Malaysia Airlines would this week resume flights at a frequency of once a week for each of these routes : two connecting Sarawak (KL-Kuching-KL, KL-Miri-KL) and one connecting Sabah (KL-Kota Kinabalu-KL), with flight frequencies from next week onwards to increase if the demand increases.

