MBSB Bank gives nearly RM1.5m towards Covid-19 efforts

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — MBSB Bank Berhad has donated over RM1.45 million through various channels to help alleviate the burden of those affected by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The contribution will be used to distribute food supplies, purchase respiratory equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE), said the bank’s president and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman.

“The main beneficiaries will be the front-liners, underprivileged communities, orphanages and students of higher learning institutions,” he said in a statement.

MBSB Bank contributed RM100,000 to Hospital Sungai Buloh and Hospital Kuala Lumpur for their critical preparedness and readiness support actions, via the Association of Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions Malaysia.

It also donated RM100,000 to the Health Ministry amid increasing need for funding to assist health workers and responders. Another RM100,000 was given to Mercy Malaysia for the purchase of respiratory ventilators.

“MBSB Bank will be distributing groceries and electrical goods to six orphanages in preparation of Ramadan, which is only one week away. Another 10 welfare homes across the country will also receive monetary contributions in welcoming the month of Ramadan,” said Ahmad Zaini.

The bank also contributed to the Malaysian Armed Forces Family Welfare body, the Muslim Youth Movement Malaysia, and Rumah Pengasih Warga Penyayang’s Projek Pelangi, for the purchase of face masks and PPE that will go towards front-liners.

Other organisations including Pertubuhan Tindakan Wanita Islam, the Islamic Relief Malaysia, the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre’s Tabung Musa’adah Tunai Covid-19, the Muslim Professional Forum Berhad, and the Professional Muslim Entrepeneurs Club also received MBSB contributions, which will go towards their efforts of distributing essential items to the underprivileged community.

Seven local universities received monetary aid to support students who had to remain on campus due to the ongoing Movement Control Order.

Zoo Negara, which is currently facing financial constraints on the upkeep and maintenance of its facilities and animals, also received contributions.