The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced today the cancellation of UPSR, PT3, SPM and STPM examinations.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced today the cancellation of UPSR and PT3 examinations for Standard Six and Form Three students, amid the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

It also announced that the SPM examination for Form Five students, and STPM for Form Six, will be postponed.

