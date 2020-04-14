Sarawak sets up four task forces to handle Covid-19 outbreak, says DCM

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Sarawak is setting up four task forces to strengthen management of the Covid-19 outbreak in the state. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, April 14 — Sarawak is setting up four task forces to strengthen management of the Covid-19 outbreak in the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the first task force, which will be tasked with studying ways to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 infection, will be led a medical expert, Dr Jamilah Hashim, who is former Sarawak Health director.

“Among the things to be emphasised (by the team) are issues relating to case notifications, case investigations, contact detection, detection of active cases and health education,” he told a press conference here.

The second task force, he said, would be led by Prof Datuk Dr Andrew Kiyu, who is also a former state health director, and its task is to look and make recommendations on preparations for the coming Covid-19 wave.

“Whether it is going to be small or big, we need to learn from problems we encountered and to rectify them,” he added.

He said Dr Kiyu will also lead another team that will be tasked with obtaining and analysing data on Covid-19 in Sarawak.

“I want our action to be based on science and data, and we cannot manage the Covid-19 infection blindly,” he added.

Uggah, who is also the State Disaster Management Committee chairman, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Hui Kian would lead the task force that will drawn up plans and preparations to face the eventuality of a bigger Covid-19 wave.

“I want health officials from the Sarawak General Hospital to be in this team. Other members in the team will be decided by Dr Sim,” he added. — Bernama