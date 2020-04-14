Health D-G: Covid-19 recovery rate near 50pc, 170 new cases today

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah giving a press conference at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya, April 4, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, April 14 — Nearly half of Malaysia’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He reported 202 more recoveries today, bringing the total to 2,478 cases or 49.7 per cent of all cases detected.

“One hundred and seventy new Covid-19 cases were reported today, bringing the total number of reported cases to 4,987. Of this number, 2,427 cases are still active and being treated,” Dr Noor Hisham said during the daily press conference.

Five more deaths were also reported today, bringing the total to 82 deaths, or 1.64 per cent of all total cases. One of the deaths included an unidentified person in Sabah.

“Other deaths include a 65-year old Malaysian man with a background of diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease, who was being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor, a 63-year old Malaysian man with a history of heart and kidney disease who was being treated in Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“The two remaining deaths today include a 74-year old Malaysian woman with a history of kidney disease, and who came into close contact with an attendee of the Sri Petaling tabligh cluster.

“She died after receiving treatment at Melaka Hospital. An 81-year old Malaysian man with a history of diabetes and was similarly in close contact with a tabligh attendee died after receiving treatment at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital in Johor,” he said.

The director-general also confirmed the emergence of a new Covid-19 cluster in Sendayan, Negri Sembilan, making the total number of clusters in Malaysia at 28.

“However most of these clusters are still small, with the Sri Petaling tabligh cluster still the largest at 39 to 40 per cent of all cases.

“Concerning the Sendayan cluster, 39 positive cases have been detected, including 13 students of a tahfiz school, a family of 11, and 15 members of a company’s board of directors,” Dr Noor Hisham said, adding synchronised action has since been taken by the ministry and other agencies to curb further spread and infection.