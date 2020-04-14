FT mosques, suraus providing aid to non-Muslims as well, says Jawi director

Malaysian Muslims queue in front of the Section 7 Mosque to be tested for Covid-19 in Shah Alam March 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — “Donations given by mosques and surau here are for anyone affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, including non-Muslims.

Director of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) Mohd Ajib Ismail said the aid does not use funds from the department or government but is instead from mosque collections and contributions from strategic partners.

“We want to send out the message that although the mosques are closed, it does not mean they are not functioning. During the movement control order (MCO) period, the mosques continue to help people whose supplies have been cut off.

“This includes non-Muslims, like the Prophet Muhammad taught us, the aid is given to anyone,” he told reporters after presenting donations to non-Muslims at the Ar-Rahimah Mosque in Kampung Pandan today.

At the event, 58 non-Muslim persons from the area around the Ar-Rahimah Mosque received donations comprising essential foods including rice, cooking oil, sugar, flour and condensed milk.

For the record, mosques and surau in the Federal Territory have donated RM1.2 million to 19,523 people since the MCO was imposed on March 18.

Meanwhile, one recipient,Yin Chung, 56 said his income as a Grab driver was affected after the MCO began since he could no longer drive as he did not want to be at risk of getting an infection.

“I have only some savings and have to spend carefully. Giving non-Muslims this aid is a way to change the negative perception of some people towards Islam,” he said. — Bernama