Kelantan State Assembly sitting convenes for 45 minutes

File picture of he Kelantan State Assemblyat Kompleks Darul Naim in Kota Baru March 18, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, April 13 — The Kelantan State Assembly sitting convened today, but only for 45 minutes due to the movement control order (MCO).

Before entering the state assembly hall, members of the house were required to have their body temperature checked and to use hand sanitiser.

The meeting started at 9am, with no guest present. All the members of the house were present, except Ayer Lanas Assemblyman Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, who is also Jeli Member of Parliament and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, who had to attend to other urgent matters.

During the brief sitting, the assembly passed two bills — one on National Park Bill and the other pertains to titles for royalties and datukship.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya’kub, at the the start of the assembly sitting, informed the house that the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V had consented to his speech to be read out by Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

Abdullah also informed the house that questions forwarded by members would be answered during the next sitting.

The Kelantan State Assembly sitting was earlier scheduled from March 23 to 26, but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it was postponed to today.

“We have to hold this sitting today, even during MCO, because it is compulsory to be held every six months, where the deadline is on April 16. So, if it is not held, there is a possibility of some legal implications.

“Today’s sitting is held by adhering to the Health Ministry’s guidelines, including observing social distancing,” he said when met by reporters after the assembly. — AFP