Johor police crack Mersing swiftlet farm murder

JOHOR BARU, April 13 — Police investigators here have solved a murder case involving a break-in at a building housing swiftlet nests in Mersing early yesterday morning.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said investigations revealed that three men tried to break into the building at 2.30am.

“However, the break-in was discovered by the building’s caretaker and a struggle ensued between them, until one of the suspects was killed,” he said at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

It was learnt that the caretaker was also injured during the struggle, while his 16-year-old son was with him.

Following investigations, Ayob Khan said police later detained the caretaker’s teenage son at hospital to assist in investigations.

He said two other male suspects, both aged 35, were also arrested in Kampung Sri Pantai and Kampung Teluk Iskandar in Mersing to assist in investigations.

“All arrests were made at about 3pm yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” said Ayob Khan.

Parts of Johor are popular with swiftlet farms that are modified buildings or specially build structures for the purpose of providing breeding places for the birds.

When swiftlets breed, they build nests for their young using their saliva. It is such nests that are deemed valuable by traditional Chinese medical practitioners as it is believed to possess many good health nutrients.