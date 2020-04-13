34 arrested in Johor for alleged drug fests during MCO

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the police have arrested 34 people, including 11 women, for violating the MCO and having suspected drug parties at two separate locations over the weekend. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 13 — Police have arrested 34 people, including 11 women, for violating the movement control order (MCO) and having suspected drug parties at two separate locations over the weekend.

They were aged between 17 and 31 and were picked up in raids at two separate apartments in Johor Baru and Masai.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police conducted three raids at 10.30pm on April 11 and two more at 12.30am on April 12.

He said police also seized illicit drugs such as 6.68 grammes of ketamine, 20 ecstasy pills and three Erimin-5 psychotropic pills.

“A total of 20 men and eight women were also found to be positive for ketamine and THC (cannabis) abuse during drug screening tests.

“Out of that, three men had prior records for narcotics abuse, while two others are serving public servants,” said Ayob Khan in a statement issued tonight.

Ayob Khan said initial investigations also revealed that none of the suspects resided at the apartments and they all failed to give any valid reason for gathering at the premises.

He said the earlier eight individuals who were in possession of the drugs will be investigated under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Those who tested positive for drugs will be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and all of the suspects were also detained under Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Regulations 2020,” said Ayob Khan, adding that the suspects have been remanded until April 16.

Ayob Khan said based on the latest raids, there were still segments of society violating the MCO by having gatherings.