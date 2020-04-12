Police: Do not buy or sell face masks with PDRM or MAF logo

The police today warned the people against getting involved in selling, purchasing or using any face mask or t-shirt with the security forces emblem. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — The police today warned the people against getting involved in selling, purchasing or using any face mask or t-shirt with the security forces emblem.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said this was because there were certain individuals who were found to be selling the items bearing the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) logos in the social media.

He said only members of the PDRM and MAF were allowed to use face masks with that logos.

“If this activity continues, the PDRM will not hesitate to take action under Section 89(b) of the Police Act 1967 which carries a RM500 fine or six months’ jail or both,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that action could also be taken under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to a year or both. — Bernama