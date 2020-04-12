MCO: Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah flyover to Bayan Lepas in Penang closed from tomorrow

Policemen along with Army and RELA personnel join forces to man roadblocks near the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza April 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 12 — The Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah flyover from George Town heading to Bayan Lepas here will be closed to traffic from Monday (April 13) following the extension of the movement control order (MCO).

Southwest district OCPD Supt A.A. Anbalagan said all vehicles coming from George Town towards Bayan Lepas will be diverted to the roads beneath the flyover.

The road closure will start from Sungai Nibong Pesta site and will be closed from 7 am on Monday, he said in a statement here today.

“However, the flyover from Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah in Bayan Lepas to George Town would still be open to the traffic as usual.

“Besides, it is also to limit the movement of the people in the area as police have mounted roadblocks along the route,” he said, adding to date, police have set up eight roadblocks in southwest district during the MCO. — Bernama