300 territorial army regiment personnel assist Ops Penawar in Melaka

Army and police personnel conducting roadblock checks during the movement control order (MCO) in Shah Alam April 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MELAKA, April 12 — A total of 300 officers and personnel of the 514 Territorial Army Regiment under the Third Division Artillery Headquarters command, from the Bukit Beruang base camp here, have assisted the authorities in Ops Penawar, during movement control order (MCO) in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali, in a statement today, said the regiment, led by Brigadier-General Noor Sazali Putih, were involved in roadblocks and patrols throughout the operation.

He said the operation was the effort of the State Secretary Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan who is also the Melaka Territorial Army Support Committee (JAKPAW) chairman.

“As Melaka JAKPAW patron, I hope that more Territorial Army personnel will answer the call and come forward to participate in Ops Penawar by reporting for duty at 514 Territorial Army Regiment,” he said.

It was understood that those personnel who responded came from as far as Cameron Highlands, Pahang and Johor Bahru, Johor.

For the operation, the regiment was based at Royal Malaysian Customs Academy (AKMAL) in Bukit Baru where four disinfection tunnels had been provided by the Melaka Public Works Department for use by personnel returning from their shifts.

Sulaiman thanked the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for allowing the academy to be utilised as the regiment’s accommodation facility.

Meanwhile, he said the state government would be more strict in phase three of the MCO and urged the people to continue to adhere to the Malaysian National Security Council (MKN) and Health Ministry’s procedures.

“I hope the directives will be diligently complied with so that Melaka would be the first state to be free from Covid-19. This will enable us to restore the economy of the state and all other activities as well,” he said. — Bernama