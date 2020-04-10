Health D-G: Medical experts from China arriving here to share notes, possibly collaborate

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a medical team is scheduled to arrive from China in two weeks to share their experience with Covid-19. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — A medical team is scheduled to arrive from China in two weeks to share their experience with Covid-19, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

He also said Malaysia is looking at the possibility of research collaboration with the Chinese team, among others to isolate the coronavirus and determine whether different strains of it has been behind the country’s relative success.

“They will be here to look at the performance of our hospital as well as share their experiences because they have been through the process of handling the Covid-19.

“They are not here to run our services. We will engage in discussions with them how best we can improve our services in the hospitals, for example, how can we increase efficiency,” said Dr Noor Hisham referring to China’s capability in building a hospital in 10 days.

He said he is also hopeful that Malaysia can learn from China or from other countries that have gone through the Covid-19 pandemic andA have initiatives which are unprecedented.

“We would like to listen to them and learn from them and perhaps they can learn from us also. So sharing from both side is important,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said they are hoping to research the coronavirus’ genomic sequence.

“Because this is a new virus, no one can identify the virus yet,” he said, referring to a similar success on identifying the Zika virus.

“At the same time, we can share experiences on testing techniques. We hope to work hand in hand and see how to collaborate in this,” he added.

Last month, Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysian health authorities are looking into Peking University’s claim that there are now two strains of the coronavirus.