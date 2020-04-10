Eight TM staff previously tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered

TM has its own Covid-19 Response Team which is working closely with the Ministry of Health to implement stringent safety protocols at their office buildings. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Telekom Malaysia (TM) has announced that all eight Covid-19 positive cases among its workforce have fully recovered and discharged. On March 22, a total of three positive cases were reported which prompted a lockdown at Menara TM and two nearby towers.

After that, an additional five employees were tested positive and the new cases were based at TMpoint Muzium Telekom, TM Jalan Pusara in Terengganu and TM Kulim in Kedah.

According to TM Group CEO Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin, TM is grateful that its employees who were previously tested positive of Covid-19 have now fully recovered.

He added that it is an encouraging development as they join hands with the nation to continue to battle the pandemic.

They also expressed its highest appreciation to the medical teams that have been working tirelessly in providing treatment to all Covid-19 patients.

At the same time, they will continue to be vigilant in their effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 and to take care of the wellbeing of its employees and stakeholders.

TM has its own Covid-19 Response Team which is working closely with the Ministry of Health to implement stringent safety protocols at their office buildings.

Among its preventive measures include requiring all employees that have travelled overseas or have immediate family members who did or have made contact with others that have returned from overseas between 9th March to April 3 to submit a travel declaration form for contact tracing.

TM also has plans for another health declaration form in preparation for the next phase of the MCO subject to the government’s announcement.

During the MCO, TM has introduced a Special Working Arrangement for its workforce nationwide since 18th March 2020.

This will allow employees with critical functions to have the option of flexible working hours or split working teams.

For other employees with non-critical functions, they are encouraged to work from home using digital channels and online tools.

To support Malaysians during the MCO, TM has introduced several initiatives which will allow Malaysians to stay connected at home.

This includes providing free 999GB of hotspot data for selected Unifi Mobile postpaid subscribers and free unlimited weekly data pass for Unifi Mobile #Bebas prepaid.

In addition, TM has also opened up free access to all channels for Unifi TV users and they are offering 20 per cent discount for all Video-On-Demand content. TM has recently contributed RM2 million to Tabung Covid-19. — SoyaCincau