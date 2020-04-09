‘So far so good’: CM says satisfied with MCO implementation in Sarawak

Abang Johari said the state government will abide by the decision of the National Security Council if it intends to extend the period of MCO beyond April 14. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, April 9 — The state government is satisfied with the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in Sarawak, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Openg stressed today.

He said the implementation has been good and the situation on the ground is under control.

“I am also happy with the distribution of food aid to the target groups who are impacted by the implementation of the MCO,” he told reporters after chairing the State Security Council (SSC) meeting.

The chief minister thanked the military, police and volunteers who contributed their services to help local community leaders ensure that food aid operations, especially in the rural and remote areas, remained orderly.

Abang Johari assured that the border areas between Sarawak and Kalimantan will continue to be monitored to prevent foreign nationals from crossing over the border to the state during the duration of MCO.

“We are more concerned with entry of these foreign nationals through illegal routes or rat trails. That is why we are keeping a close watch on them,” he said.

He said two million face masks, which have arrived from China, will be handed over to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee for free distribution to 520,647 heads of families in all the divisions and districts of Sarawak.

“However, priority will be given to families in red zone areas, like the Kuching and Samarahan districts,” he said.

The chief minister also thanked 20 corporate entities for donating a total of RM13.68 million to the Sarawak Disaster Management Fund (SDMF) in the battle against the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

He said the funds will be used in various operations throughout the duration of MCO.

Abang Johari also said the state government will abide by the decision of the National Security Council (NSC) if it intends to extend the period of MCO beyond April 14.

“What actually happens now is that we will give input to NSC during its meeting which I normally attend, or if I do not attend, I will send my deputy (Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah) to represent me, and it is during these meetings that we give our views on the situation in Sarawak.

“So far so good,” he said, stressing that the NSC will normally give some leeway on what should be carried out in Sarawak.