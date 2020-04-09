Sabah mobilises special team to conduct Covid-19 detection tests

Sabah Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said the special team had begun the process at the Kota Kinabalu Public Health Laboratory. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 9 — The Sabah Health Department has mobilised a special team to conduct Covid-19 detection tests on samples in the state, starting yesterday.

Its director, Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, said the special team had begun the process at the Kota Kinabalu Public Health Laboratory.

“It was made possible after all the laboratory equipment were in place,” she said in a statement here today.

On the Covid-19 situation in Sabah, Dr Christina said seven new cases were reported yesterday, three of which were in Keningau, two in Tambunan, and one each in Kota Kinabalu and Papar.

“This brings the total of positive Covid-19 cases in Sabah as of yesterday to 248,” she added. — Bernama