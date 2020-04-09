Police refute viral message claiming EMCO at Indera Mahkota 2

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock at Jalan Kuala Kangsar, Ipoh March 22, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUANTAN, April 9 — The police have refuted a viral message which claims that the Indera Mahkota 2 area here will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) beginning tomorrow.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said there were no such directives issued for the area so far.

“The public is advised not to simply believe in any messages received without verifying them and spread them as it can cause anxiety among the people,” he told reporters here today.

The message circulated over WhatsApp claimed that Indera Mahkota Police Station chief had asked the people to make preparations as the Indera Mahkota 2 would be placed under the EMCO.

Mohamad Noor also advised the people in Kuantan to continue to comply with the movement control order to contain the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama