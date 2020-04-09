Pahang Pakatan rep claims deprived of Covid-19 financial aid

Lee revealed that nine PH reps were not invited to a ceremony where the distribution of financial aid was made by Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pic). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — Several Pahang Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen claimed to have been left in the lurch by the Barisan Nasional (BN) led state government when it came to providing aid for their constituents during the Covid-19 outbreak.

PKR Semambu assemblyman Lee Chean Chung revealed that nine PH reps were not invited to a ceremony where the distribution of financial aid was made by Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Lee said Wan Rosdy gave RM75,000 to every constituency while they had only received RM3,000 so far.

“We could only assist the constituents by our own means as the state government’s assistance is limited. We should be fighting against the pandemic, yet they chose to play politics at this critical moment. This is disappointing,” Lee told Malaysiakini.

Meanwhile, DAP Pahang secretary Lee Chin Chen said the state government should be professional in handling out financial aid as the Covid-19 outbreak affects every single family, regardless of their political allegiance.

According to the Pahang state government Facebook page, Wan Rosdy has allocated RM75,000 — comprising an RM100 cash assistance allocation and another RM50 for essential items — to some 500 recipients in each state constituency. The total amount of the allocation is RM3.15 million.