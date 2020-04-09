MOH’s Covid-19 fund gets RM30m boost

The Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 Fund today received donations amounting to over RM30.3 million in cash and equipment from 10 companies. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, 9 April — The Ministry of Health (MOH) Covid-19 Fund, aimed at helping to fight the pandemic in the country, today received donations amounting to over RM30.3 million in cash and equipment from 10 companies.

The contributions to the fund, which was launched on March 23, were presented by representatives of all the companies to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba at the ministry today.

Yayasan Petronas, represented by chief executive officer Lita Osman, contributed RM20 million to the fund. Yayasan Petronas is the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

Huawei Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd, represented by chief executive officer Michael Yuan, donated technological aid worth RM4 million while FWD Takaful Berhad, represented by chief executive officer Salim Majid Zain Abdul Majid, contributed RM5 million.

Unilever (Malaysia) Holdings Sdn Bhd’s director of Home Products and Personal Care, Vincent Tan handed over food, drinks and personal care products worth RM513,000 on behalf of the company while Cenviro Sdn Bhd, represented by head of Corporate Affairs Ismawati Mohd Shah, donated RM500,000.

Straits Scientific (M) Sdn Bhd, represented by its sales manager Ng Sau Keet, donated two units of blood gas analysers worth RM250,000 to be placed at the Sungai Buloh Hospital while Iplus Technologies Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Norhafiz Nordin handed over rapid test kits from South Korea for 160 individuals.

Pecca Leather Sdn Bhd, represented by chief financial officer Foo Kee Nee, donated RM61,000 while Biolux Network (Asia) Sdn Bhd, represented by executive director C.H. Low, contributed one unit of hydrogen fountain machine worth RM11,800.

Meanwhile, Asianmax Sdn Bhd, represented by its director Soo Sze Ching, contributed 1,128 personal protective equipment (PPE) and 1,200 face masks. — Bernama