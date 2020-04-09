Five men in Penang fined RM1,000 for breaching MCO

Several people were arrested by the police after disobeying the movement control order in Bagan Lalang, Butterworth April 9, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KEPALA BATAS, April 9 — Five men who were found loitering at Pasar Bisik Kuala Muda in Penaga here on Wednesday were each fined RM1,000 for violating the movement control order (MCO).

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said the offenders aged between 20 and 40 were given two weeks to settle the compound, failing which they would be brought to court.

“Since the implementation of MCO until yesterday, we have detained 589 individuals throughout the state for defying the MCO and police would continue to hold roadblocks, patrols as well as operations to detect offenders,” he told reporters after monitoring Pasar Bisik Kuala Muda here today.

He said police monitoring found fishermen and fishmongers who came to buy fresh marine products here were adhering to social distancing as only 10 persons were allowed into the market at one time.

“So far, the fishermen said their income were not affected even though they did not conduct their trade via whispering, a tradition practised in the market for many years, and in fact only fishmongers were allowed to do their business here while members of the public are not allowed in like before,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sahabudin said the rate of MCO compliance by residents in Penang has reached 98 per cent especially after phase two and police also found there were no more drivers giving unreasonable excuses.

He said traffic in the state has also reduced by 50 per cent from the first MCO weekend and most journeys were to buy essential goods.

“I was present to monitor roadblocks from 8 am to 12 noon and only two vehicles were hauled up for not complying with MCO as they did not possess permits or letters,” he said. — Bernama