Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (centre) visits the two areas in Simpang Renggam that are under the enhanced movement control order April 1, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Johor Police

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Simpang Renggam, which is due to end today, has been extended by five more days to April 14.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob made the announcement today, during his daily press conference in Putrajaya, which was broadcast “live”.

“So we agreed to continue another four (sic) days to settle some issues for which action is still being taken,” Ismail Sabri, who is also defence minister, said.

