Selangor Sultan will not hold breaking-of-fast, ‘terawih’ prayer events this year

SHAH ALAM, April 8 — Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s tradition of attending the breaking-of-fast and ‘terawih’ prayer events with the people at mosques in the state during Ramadan will not take place this year.

The private secretary to the Sultan, Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani, said His Majesty had decided to do so after considering the people’s safety following the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“It has been a tradition for the Sultan of Selangor, during Ramadan month, to hold the breaking-of-fast functions with the people in all the districts in the state and present contributions from the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) to the asnaf and the hardcore poor.

“However, for the month of Ramadan this year, the Sultan of Selangor, with a heavy heart, has decided not to hold the breaking-of-fast and terawih prayer events with the people at mosques in the state,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the ‘duit raya’ donations and zakat (tithe) to asnaf and the needy, which were usually presented during the events, would continue to be distributed.

Mohamad Munir said LZS would channel the RM500 aid to the recipients in a safer and more efficient method by crediting it into their respective bank accounts.

“For recipients without bank accounts, LZS would handover cash vouchers that can be withdrawn from any Bank Islam branch, “

He said Sultan Sharafuddin also advised Muslims to usher in Ramadan by concentrating on charity and religious activities, apart from being mindful and adhering to the latest directives issued by the government and Health Ministry.

“His Majesty also prays that the people be spared from misfortunes and protected by Allah S.W.T. He also hopes that the Covid-19 outbreak affecting the country will end soon so that the people can return to their daily lives, in good health, peace and safe,” he said. — Bernama