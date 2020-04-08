Penang state assembly will be in session for half-day on April 17, says chief minister

Chow will officially meet Penang Tuan Yang di-Pertua Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas to call for the assembly sitting to be held on April 17. — Picture by Steven KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, April 8 — The Penang state exco has decided that the state legislative assembly sitting this year will be held on April 17, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced today.

The Penang lawmaker will officially meet Penang Tuan Yang di-Pertua Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas to call for the assembly sitting to be held on April 17.

“After discussions with the assembly Speaker, the legislative assembly sitting will be shortened to half-day and there will not be an inspection of the guard of honour,” he said during his daily message on Facebook today.

He said the Opposition leader will be invited to give his speech during that session.

“The chief minister will give the Chief Ministerial statement,” he said.

All oral questions submitted by the 40 state assemblymen will be replied by way of written answers and the assembly sitting will be aired “live”.

“The session will be held at Dewan Sri Pinang and precautionary measures to disinfect the site, social distancing and measuring of body temperature will be practised for all attending the session,” he said.

He added that any state assemblymen or individuals who are not well are exempted from attending.

“At the same time, the legislative assembly will arrange for medical officers to be present to manage other health-related issues at the assembly,” he said.

Chow earlier said the legislative assembly must be held before May 7, which is six months from the last sitting as per the requirements under the state constitution.

He said that he hopes all state assemblymen understand the situation and continue to play their role as representatives of the people.

“I would also like to thank the Penang Yang di-Pertua Negeri and hope he will agree to the arrangements made for the assembly sitting this time,” he said.

Chow then expressed his gratitude to PKT Logistics Group Sdn Bhd and the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) for their contributions of RM100,000 and RM1 million respectively to the Penang Covid-19 Fund.

He said One Hope Charity will also be contributing equipment such as face masks, isolation gowns, jumpsuits and medical equipment worth about RM1.8 million to the hospitals, clinics, Seberang Perai City Council, Penang Island City Council and the police.



