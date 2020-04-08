MOH officials carry out sanitisation, Covid-19 screenings at Selangor, Malayan Mansion

Health workers in protective suits are seen at Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion in Jalan Masjid India April 7, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Health Ministry officials carried out sanitisation and Covid-19 screening operations at the Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion buildings in Jalan Masjid India, here today.

Checks by Bernama found that about 50 staff in full-body protection suits were taking samples from residents since morning, with most residents seen giving good cooperation.

The two buildings have been placed under the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) since yesterday, following the discovery of 15 Covid-19 positive cases there.

Many relatives and acquaintances of residents who wished to send them food supplies were also turned away by the authorities, with only certain designated times allowed for the purpose.

The area around the two buildings in the city centre which is usually bustling with activity felt oddly silent, with only a group of pigeons seen scouring for food.

Health workers in protective suits are seen at Selangor Mansion in Jalan Masjid India April 6, 2020. —Picture by Firdaus Latif

Under the EMCO, personnel from the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Civil Defence Force, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Rela members will be controlling the entire area to ensure compliance with the order

The government had previously imposed the EMCO in three other areas, namely Simpang Renggam, Kluang, Johor; Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat, Selangor; and Menara City One in Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Kuala Lumpur.

At Menara City One, Bernama was informed that the house-to-house screening by health workers had begun since 10am today.

At 3pm, several boxes believed to contain samples of residents were seen being brought out of the building.

Meanwhile, a tent has also been set up by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia for media personnel covering the news at Menara City One. — Bernama