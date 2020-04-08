Minister: Putrajaya distributing face masks to Malaysians

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Putrajaya is distributing face masks to Malaysians nationwide. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Putrajaya is distributing face masks to Malaysians nationwide, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

During a press conference in Putrajaya, Ismail Sabri — who is also defence minister — reminded Malaysians that the masks were only necessary when they have flu-like symptoms, in accordance to the Health Ministry’s guidelines.

“As announced by the government, that the government will distribute for free four face masks to each household nationwide, and as recommended by MoH, only those who have symptoms must wear face masks,” he said.

He said the 24.62 million face masks were transported to the states by the Armed Forces, for redistribution by the National Security Council at the district level.

Ismail Sabri said that the masks would be sent by the Air Force to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan on Friday.

In the peninsula, the masks have already reached the districts and frontline workers will go door-to-door to send these out.

Ismail Sabri stressed that the masks were specifically bought by the government for public distribution, and were not part of public donations.

Last month, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin announced that the government would purchase and distribute face masks to all Malaysians for free, in a bid to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.