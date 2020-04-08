Man missing in Sarawak after delivering aid by boat

SIBU, April 8 — Masing Seliong, 35, who was involved in delivering aid to people in the interiors of Sarawak whose food supplies have been affected by the movement control order (MCO), was reported missing yesterday after strong river currents sank his boat.

His boat mates, Apai Kiroh and Laki Anchi, managed to save themselves and return to their longhouse on Sungai Ensiring, but after discovering Masing was missing, made a police report the same day.

“The boat is said to have gone down near Nanga Senyuruk (at Ulu Julau),” said Julau district police chief, DSP Ismuni Umar, who confirmed the case today and added that the police, Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and residents have started searching for him.

It is said that the three men had joined Meluan assemblyman, Rolland Duat Jubin, in delivering food aid to eight longhouses along the river.

“They were invited to stay the night at the last longhouse but declined, and continued their journey home before the sinking occurred,” Ismuni said of the 5pm mishap. — Bernama