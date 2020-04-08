Kelantan latest to scrap Ramadan bazaars

Ahmad said traders who operate road side stalls would be allowed to operate as usual after the end of the movement control order period. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, April 8 — No Ramadan bazaar will be held in Kelantan this year in line with efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, announced Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob today.

However, he said, traders who operate road side stalls would be allowed to operate as usual after the end of the movement control order (MCO) period, but by observing the standard operating procedure (SOP) that will be issued.

Ahmad told reporters this after chairing the state executive council meeting at the Menteri Besar’s official residence at JKR 10 here. — Bernama