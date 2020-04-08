Health D-G: Encouraging results from enhanced MCO at Covid-19 hotspots

Health workers are seen at Menara City One during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kuala Lumpur April 5, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The enforcement of enhanced movement control orders (EMCO) at areas with high rates of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has produced encouraging results, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

“We are quite happy with the progress we have made with the EMCO in areas like Kluang.

“For example, today we saw the detection of another four cases bringing the total detected cases of positive patients in Kluang to 174,” he said In his daily Covid-19 press briefing.

Dr Noor Hisham said through the implementation of enhanced movement control order, health authorities are able to achieve their goal of detecting cases and containing the outbreak.

He said the encouraging response was not only in Kluang, but also in other areas under the EMCO.

“In Hulu Langat, which is also under the EMCO, we detected eight new cases today, and in Kampung Sungai Lui we detected one new case today,” he said.

Other areas also under the EMCO include Menara City One, Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion here.