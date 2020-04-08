Five more roads in PJ to be closed under MCO

The police will block off another five roads in Petaling Jaya from midnight on April 10 for the second phase of the movement control order (MCO) that runs until April 14. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The police will block off another five roads in Petaling Jaya from midnight on April 10 for the second phase of the movement control order (MCO) that runs until April 14.

In a statement today, Petaling Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the closures involve routes into Mutiara Damansara, Damansara Perdana and Flora Damansara.

“There will be five permanent closure (24 hours) location for routes heading to Mutiara Damansara, Damansara Perdana and Flora Damansara beginning April 10, 2020 (Friday) at 12 midnight which are:

“Penchala Link to Damansara exit to Mutiara Damansara/Damansara Perdana; LDP exit to Mutiara Damansara/Damansara Perdana; LDP exit to Jalan PJU 8/9 Flora Damansara; exit to PJU 7/8 (Ikea); the traffic light at PJU 8/1 Damansara Perdana exit to Penchala Link/Kepong,” said Nik Ezanee.

However, the Petaling Jaya City Council, emergency services, the Fire and Rescue Department, and the police are exempted.

He advised road users to take alternative routes to exit Mutiara Damansara, Damansara Perdana and Flora Damansara via Damansara Perdana towards Penchala Link through Jalan PJU7/9 (BHP petrol station) and from Damansara Perdana to Persiaran Surian via Jalan PJU 7/1 Mutiara Damansara.

At the same time, the police will also set up another MCO checkpoint in both directions of Jalan PJU 7/1 Mutiara Damansara near the Mutiara Damansara MRT station.

This is in addition to the MCO roadblock along the Sprint Highway and Persiaran Surian.

The police reportedly arrested 17 people over 24 hours from April 7 for breaching the MCO.

Among those arrested were six men between the ages of 34 and 58 for gathering and drinking alcohol at a playground along Jalan SS3/28.

Another one was a man jogging along Jalan BU10/9 Bandar Utama who did not even carry his identification documents with him and could not give a valid reason for being outside.