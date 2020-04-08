Covid-19: Sabah govt receives more than RM5.8m in contributions

Members of the public are seen wearing face masks during the MCO, April 4, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, April 8 — The Sabah government today received RM5.85 million in contributions from six government-linked companies and state statutory bodies as a show of concern to help counter the effects of Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

Sabah Energy Coporation Sdn Bhd (SEC) contributed RM500,000, Asian Supply Base Sdn Bhd (ASB) (RM500,000), Ranhill Powertron Sdn Bhd (RM500,000), Koperasi Pembangunan Desa (KPD) (RM1 million), Warisan Harta Sabah Sdn Bhd (RM2 million) and Kumpulan Yayasan Sabah through two of its subsidiaries Benta Wawasan Sdn Bhd (RM350,000) and Sabah Softwood Berhad (RM1 million).

The donations were handed to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal in a simple event at the Sabah State Administrative Centre, here.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Mohd Shafie said the donation was not only for the needs of frontliners, but to help ease the burden of the affected people due to the movement control order (MCO).

“We will ensure that this assistance reaches our targets and that all measures and expenditures taken to address Covid-19 will be tabled in the State Legislative Assembly.

“We want to make sure that everyone knows how we spend all the aid provided by certain parties as these expenses are meant to save people’s lives which is our concern,” he said.

Mohd Shafie said there were various obstacles to provide assistance to the people, especially to Sabahans working in the peninsula.

“We have no problems channelling assistance to students in the peninsula. However, to find Sabahans working there may be difficult. Therefore, we urge them to contact us so that assistance can be channeled to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the Sabah State Assembly meeting, Mohd Shafie said it would be held in the near future.

“According to the constitution we need to have a state assembly sitting. But following the Covid-19 outbreak we have a lot to look at. We may be able to hold a short meeting without a banquet,” he added. — Bernama