Bangi Hasil Care Line office closed tomorrow for sanitisation, says IRB

A general view of the Inland Revenue Board’s office in Kuala Lumpur January 8, 2020. — Picture by Yusot Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — The Hasil Care Line (HCL) office in Bangi, Selangor, will be closed tomorrow, April 9, for cleaning and sanitisation, said the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDNM).

It said in a statement that during the closure, the Hasil Recovery Call Centre (HRCC) of LHDNM in Kuching, Sarawak, will assist the HCL operations.

“A delay can be anticipated in attending to calls and LHDNM apologises for any inconvenience.

“Enquiries and feedback on taxation issues and related matters can be forwarded through 03-89111000 and the feedback form at the LHDNM official portal quick link at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/,” it said.

LHDNM can also be contacted via the official social media platforms at Facebook and Twitter. — Bernama