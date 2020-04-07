Sultan Kelantan forgoes royal emolument to help those affected by MCO

The Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V has decided to forgo his Royal Emoluments for six months. — Bernama file pic

KOTA BARU, April 7 — The Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V has decided to forgo his Royal Emoluments for six months from April to September in an effort to help the people affected by the movement control order (MCO).

Comptroller of the Kelantan Royal Household Nik Mohd Shafriman Nik Hassan said His Royal Highness hoped the contribution would be managed accordingly by the State Secretary’s office to help ease the burden of those affected by the MCO implementation.

Nik Mohd Shafriman said Sultan Muhammad V also reminded the people to cooperate in helping the frontliners by adhering to the MCO, as it is crucial to flatten the Covid-19 curve by protecting those who are more susceptible to infection, and preventing more loss of loved ones.

“Sultan Muhammad V also said that although the MCO might be tough for many people, but it is a necessary move. His Royal Highness hoped that the people could continue to be patient and to look at the MCO from a positive perspective, where they can spend more quality time with their family, reflect on oneself, and perform ibadah (religious practices).

“His Royal Highness advised the people to always be considerate and help each other,” he said in a statement here, today.

Nik Mohd Shafriman said His Royal Highness once again expressed his appreciation to all Health Ministry personnel and all parties involved in the critical service sectors and their sacrifices for the wellbeing of Malaysians. — Bernama