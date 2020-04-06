Muhyidin: All Covid-19 stimulus measures will be tabled in Parliament

People watching and listening to the prime minister’s live telecast in Kuala Lumpur on April 06, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin pledged today that his administration will seek Parliament’s approval for emergency measures taken to preserve the economy against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the movement control order.

At the end of his announcement for the Prihatin Plus stimulus package today, he said the Supply Bills for the initiatives will be tabled when Parliament reconvenes next month.

“I guarantee that the government is always transparent in its spending and all measures taken are based on the provisions of law and the Federal Constitution,” he said in his speech.

Parliament is set to reconvene on May 18, after the previous meeting was delayed due to the unexpected change of government and the eruption of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

Opposition leaders such as PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim have repeatedly pressed Muhyiddin to present his stimulus packages to Parliament, saying this was necessary by law and to avoid possible abuse.

Today, Muhyiddin announced another RM10 billion in stimulus targeted at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), expanding on the RM250 billion Prihatin package he rolled out last month to help Malaysia cope with Covid-19 and measures to contain it.