Sarawak bars all international transits from today

Passengers watching a departure screen at KLIA March 10, 2020. No foreigner may use Sarawak as a transit point to a third country effective today, state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah said. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, April 5 — No foreigner may use Sarawak as a transit point to a third country effective today, state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah said.

He said the ban to enhance the state’s protection against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) involves all forms of travel, be it by land, air, or sea.

“At the same time, flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sibu and Sibu to Kuala Lumpur are cancelled from today until April 14,” he said in a media briefing.

Karim, who deputised for Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah who is undergoing a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for supervision and observation for Covid-19 infection, said the stricter measures were decided by SDMC at its meeting today

He said the disaster committee also decided to allow all hardware shops; shops selling agriculture inputs, like fertiliser, weedicide, insecticide and animal feed; and spare parts shops to open on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 7am to 7pm.

Karim said Samarahan district is now categorised as a red zone after registering a total of 41 positive cases of coronavirus infection.

He said the district joins Kuching district being in the red zone.

He said any district with 40 or more positive cases will be categorised as the red zone.

Karim said positive cases of Covid-19 in Samatrahan district come from Desa Ilmu, Tanjung Bundong, Muara Tuang, Uni Garden and Sadong Jaya.

He said Kuching district has an accumulative total of 163 positive cases, the most in Sarawak.

He said the positive cases are in the localities of Semariang (Semariang Batu / Jalan Bentara / Taman Sukma / Bandar Baru Semariang); Satok (Satok / Jalan Patingan / Sungai Maong / Sungai Tengah); andTaman Sri Wangi (Taman Sri Wangi / Laruh Skim / Kampung Pinang Jawa).

The other localities are Zone 1 (Jalan Arang / Stampin / Jalan Lapangan Terbang / Taman Stampin Barat / Kampung Cemerlang) / Jalan Stampin Timur/Jalan Stampin Tengah); Zone 2 (Tabuan Height / Taman BDC / Jalan Stutong / Jalan Kempas /Batu Lintang); Zone 3 (Kenny Hill / Central Park); and Zone 4 (SMK Seri Setia / Tabuan Laru / Muara Tabuan / Tabuan Desa).

The rest are Zone 5 (Lorong Abdul Rahim / Taman Green Height); Zone 6 (Taman Riverview / Batu 22); Zone 7 (Jalan Semaba / Batu Kawa / Taman Desa Wira / Sunny Hill / Jalan Stapok / Taman Beverly; and Demak Laut.