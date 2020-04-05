Prihatin aid a shot in the arm for Sabah farmers

The Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) cash aid includes a RM1,600 payment to households with a monthly income of RM4,000 and below. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KOTA KINABALU, April 5 — Sabah farmers have welcomed the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) cash aid through the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN), saying it will help them tide over the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The assistance, which includes a RM1,600 payment to households with a monthly income of RM4,000 and below, has eased their burden in these uncertain times.

A farmer from Kampung Nuluhon Baru, Tuaran, Polie Santim, 58, said the government aid has come at the right time and everyone should be grateful.

“As a farmer whose income is inconsistent, I am very thankful to the government. This assistance really helps, especially during the MCO. Besides BPN, I have also received aid in the form of essential items from the MP of this area.

“I see that the assistance involves people from all walks of life, and I hope it would be properly utilised. Now it is difficult to sell my farm produce because of restrictions in movement. As such, this relief is a great help for me and my family,” he told Bernama here today.

Another farmer from Kampung Mangkaladom, Sibin Gontou, 62, said the aid is very meaningful for farmers like him.

“We must be grateful because there are many types of aid announced by the government that might not be available in other countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tuaran Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) general manager Griffite Lidung said the special fund of RM100,000 to RM200,000 for each PPK under the Prihatin package would help farmers as they cannot carry out farming activities during this period.

However, he said they have yet to receive detailed information regarding the fund, including the distribution mechanism.

“Now, any operations especially involving paddy or cash crops in Tuaran PPK are definitely affected by the MCO,” he said, adding that there are about 1,600 registered farmers under Tuaran PPK. — Bernama