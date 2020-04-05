Minister says ventilator shipment from China arriving

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said Malaysia is expected to receive a shipment of 94 ventilators from China tonight. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Malaysia is expected to receive a shipment of 94 ventilators from China tonight, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said.

The medical devices were being flown in from China by MASKargo, he said.

“A total of 94 Ventilator Emergency Aid Tools In Shanghai are now in the process of delivery to Malaysia and are expected to arrive at KLIA tonight.

“This equipment will help save many lives and it is much needed by our medical team in the face of pandemic Covid-19,” he wrote on Facebook.

Wee thanked Malaysia’s ambassador to China and consul-general for facilitating the delivery.

He also extended his gratitude to the Chinese government and MASKargo.