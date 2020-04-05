Minister: 107 quarantine stations nationwide now fully operational

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 5, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — A total of 107 quarantine stations across the country are now fully operational, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail Sabri also clarified the inaccuracies of several media reports stating that 90 quarantine centres across the country were to house around 40,000 people.

He added the federal government had gazetted a total of 551 quarantine centres across the country to house around 40,000 people to date.

“A total of 551 premises have been gazetted as quarantine centres in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act.

“I would like to stress that these 551 quarantine centres that I have mentioned would be able to house 40,000 individuals.

“To date there are 107 stations operating in full. Yesterday I said 90, so including today’s addition, there are 107 stations,” he said in a daily non-health press conference.

On April 2, Ismail Sabri reiterated that the compulsory 14-day quarantine order for all Malaysians and visitors returning from overseas would be enforced beginning April 3.

This meant that all returning Malaysians or foreign visitors who enter the country will be subjected to the quarantine procedure at all entry points before being transported to the quarantine centres.

As of April 4, the total cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is 3,483, and the death toll stands at 57.