Woman cheated of RM44,500 in online purchase of face masks

KUANTAN, April 4 — A trader claimed she lost RM44,500 in an online purchase deal for face mask.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the victim, aged 30, claimed that she purchased the face masks, for 48,000 pieces, through an advertisement on Facebook last March 21.

“The victim claimed a man, who she later contacted, agreed to supply the mask if she paid a deposit of 50 per cent, with the remaining after delivery of the goods.

“The woman claimed she made the payment online to an account given by the man on the same day,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the woman claimed that until yesterday, she had not received the goods, and feeling that she had been cheated, decided to lodge a report at the Kuantan district police station here. ― Bernama

