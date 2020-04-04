RTM to air ‘TV Pendidikan’ programme on Monday

One of RTM’s chanels, TV Okey, will air the ‘TV Pendidikan’ programme beginning this Monday. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, April 4 ― TV Pendidikan (Educational TV) programme will be aired beginning this Monday on TV Okey, one of the Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM)’s channels.

In its statement today, the Ministry of Education (MoE) said for starters, the programme would run for two hours daily, from 9am to 10am and 1pm to 2pm, during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

“The TV Pendidikan Programme is introduced to enable pupils to gain access to learning materials through alternative platforms, especially during the MCO,” it said.

The ministry said the TV Pendidikan programme, introduced in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, is an addition to the Eduweb TV that is currently implemented by MoE via web streaming.

“Under this collaboration, MoE will provide educational programmes to be broadcast by RTM, therefore, pupils who are without Internet access will still be able to follow the teaching and learning process at home through television,” it said.

MoE said the schedule of the programme is listed on the ministry’s official website and its social media platforms ― Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @KemPendidikan.

“The programme can also be viewed for free via 101 MyfreeView TV as well as channel 146 on Astro and Astro NJOI,” it said.

MoE said for those with Internet access, the programme can be viewed via www.myklik.rtm.gov.my.

“The ministry hopes pupils, teachers and parents will fully utilise this initiative to ensure that the learning process of the students can continue effectively during this challenging situation,” it said. ― Bernama